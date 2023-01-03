Accident between bus and truck leaves 24 injured in São Paulo

An accident between a bus and a truck left 24 people injured on Rodovia dos Bandeirantes, which connects the capital of São Paulo to the region of Campinas, early today (3). According to the Fire Department, the crash occurred around 2:30 am, at the height of kilometer 26.5, towards the interior of the state.

Firefighters reported that they helped 15 people and Autoban, the concessionaire that manages the Anhanguera-Bandeirantes System, helped nine more. All, including the bus driver, suffered minor injuries.

The victims were taken to the Santa Casa de Misericórdia de São Paulo, to the Hospital do Mandaqui, in the north zone, and to the Pronto Socorro Municipal de Osasco, in the metropolitan region of the capital.