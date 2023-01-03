BrazilBrazil

Accident between bus and truck leaves 24 injured in São Paulo

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 5 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






An accident between a bus and a truck left 24 people injured on Rodovia dos Bandeirantes, which connects the capital of São Paulo to the region of Campinas, early today (3). According to the Fire Department, the crash occurred around 2:30 am, at the height of kilometer 26.5, towards the interior of the state.

Firefighters reported that they helped 15 people and Autoban, the concessionaire that manages the Anhanguera-Bandeirantes System, helped nine more. All, including the bus driver, suffered minor injuries.

The victims were taken to the Santa Casa de Misericórdia de São Paulo, to the Hospital do Mandaqui, in the north zone, and to the Pronto Socorro Municipal de Osasco, in the metropolitan region of the capital.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 5 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

São Paulo Metro receives assistance actions for the LGBTIA+ population

5 mins ago

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán attends Benedict XI’s farewell

31 mins ago

After the end of the wake, Pelé’s body leaves in procession through the streets of Santos

58 mins ago

Minister of Transport bets on expanding the rail network

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.