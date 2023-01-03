Enem 2022 will be reapplied on January 10th and 11th

The National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) reapplies, next Tuesday (10) and Wednesday (11), the 2022 National High School Examination (Enem). logistical problem on the day of regular application or who were affected by infectious diseases, as long as requests for reapplication have been approved by the institute.

According to Inep, the reapplication registration confirmation card is now available on the Participant’s Page. The document presents, among other information, the date, time and place of the test. To view or print the card, it is necessary to access the Enem system with Login and password of the Federal Government (gov.br). If the participant does not remember or has lost the password, it is possible to recover it.

people deprived of liberty

On the same dates of reapplication, the Enem 2022 edition takes place for people deprived of liberty or who are under socio-educational measures that include deprivation of liberty. The tests, according to Inep, have the same level of difficulty as the regular exam. The application takes place within prison and socio-educational units indicated by the units of the Federation.

And either

The exam evaluates the school performance of students at the end of basic education and works as one of the main gateways to higher education in Brazil, through the Unified Selection System (Sisu) and initiatives such as the University for All Program (Prouni ).

Public and private educational institutions use Enem to select students. The results are used as the sole or complementary criterion for selection processes, in addition to serving as parameters for access to the Student Financing Fund (Fies).

Individual results can also be used in selection processes at Portuguese higher education institutions that have an agreement with Inep.