Protests block grain transport in Bolivian agricultural region

Protesters in Bolivia’s agricultural region of Santa Cruz are blocking roads out of the province and threatening to disrupt domestic grain and food transport, in protests following the arrest of local governor Luis Camacho.

The region, stronghold of conservative opposition to socialist President Luis Arce, is in its sixth day of protests. Thousands of people have taken to the streets, with nights of clashes and burning cars.

On Tuesday, hundreds of women marched to the city’s police headquarters in support of Camacho, demanding his release. In the nearby streets there were burned vehicles, fires and roadblocks.

The protests, sparked by Camacho’s December 28 arrest over an alleged 2019 coup, are deepening divisions between the lowland region of Santa Cruz and the country’s more indigenous highland political capital, La Paz, which they have been discussing politics and transfers of state funds for a long time.

Camacho was detained by special police forces, taken out of the province by helicopter and is now in a maximum security prison in the city of El Alto. He denies all allegations related to the removal of former socialist leader Evo Morales in 2019.

Santa Cruz leaders vow to fight until Camacho is freed, picketing government buildings and disrupting grain transport. There are also calls for a federal system that would give the city more autonomy and funding.

“We have a mandate from our assembly that nothing leaves Santa Cruz, and that’s what we’re going to do,” said Rômulo Calvo, head of the powerful civic group Pro Santa Cruz.

Marcelo Cruz, president of the Santa Cruz International Heavy Transport Association, said the routes were blocked so that no trucks could leave the province.

“No grain, animals or factory supplies should leave Santa Cruz for the rest of the country. The lockpoints are being reinforced,” he said.

Morales and allies – including current President Arce – say his overthrow was a coup and have sued opposition figures who blame it. Jeanine Añez, who became interim president after being ousted, was sentenced to ten years in prison in 2022.

Human rights groups say the government is using a weak justice system to prosecute opponents.

“We are no longer a rule of law, we are a state outside the law,” said Erwin Bazan of the right-wing Cremos party, adding that the accusations against Camacho were politically motivated.

Others blame Camacho for tensions in 2019, which resulted in dozens killed in protests, including Morales supporters.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.