Mexico appoints first woman as president of the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Justice of Mexico elected the first woman as president this Monday (1st), after a succession process marred by accusations of plagiarism against one of the main candidates for the position.

Norma Piña, a lawyer with extensive experience in the Mexican justice system, will replace Arturo Zaldívar, whose four-year term expired on December 31.

His appointment comes amid intense debate over who should head the court, after a journalistic investigation showed that another candidate, Minister Yasmín Esquivel, had allegedly plagiarized her bachelor’s thesis.

Esquivel vehemently denied the accusation, triggering the start of an investigation at the institution where he graduated, the National Autonomous University of Mexico (Unam), which is still ongoing.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who appointed Esquivel to the post in 2019, has criticized the plagiarism charge. He said it was an attempt to discredit his government and what he calls the transformation of the country.

