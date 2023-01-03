UK starts training inexperienced Ukrainian soldiers

British authorities have started a five-week training program for inexperienced Ukrainian soldiers, in the midst of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The program for Ukrainian recruits, which takes place on British soil, will equip soldiers with combat skills to survive and be effective on the front line,” the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a message posted on Facebook.

The Ukrainian forces explained that the training will allow recruits to “defend the homeland from Russian aggression”, since the training foresees that soldiers without experience can put to the test what they have learned in these weeks”.

The United Kingdom has given Ukraine 2.3 million pounds (2.600 million euros) in military aid, which includes sending anti-tank missiles, missile launchers, armed vehicles, artillery, ammunition, explosives and weapons, among other equipment.

In total, the British Army has trained around 22,000 Ukrainian military personnel since 2015, a year after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula.

The military offensive launched on February 24 by Russia in Ukraine has already caused more than 14 million people to flee – 6.5 million internally displaced and more than 7.8 million to European countries – according to the latest data. of the United Nations (UN), which classifies this refugee crisis as the worst in Europe since the Second World War (1939-1945).

At the moment, 17.7 million Ukrainians are in need of humanitarian aid and 9.3 million are in need of food aid and shelter.

The Russian invasion – justified by Russian President Vladimir Putin with the need to “denazify” and demilitarize Ukraine for Russia’s security – was condemned by the international community, which has responded by sending arms to Ukraine and imposing on Russia political and economic sanctions.

Since the beginning of the war, which today entered its 313th day, the UN confirmed 6,884 civilians dead and 10,947 injured, remembering that these numbers are far short of the real ones.

