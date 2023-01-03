Palmeiras announces the signing of striker Yamila Rodríguez

Palmeiras announced the signing of one of the biggest revelations in Argentine women’s football, striker Yamila Rodríguez, top scorer in the 2022 edition of the Copa América women’s game with six goals. The 24-year-old athlete was at Boca Juniors (Argentina), the team with which she played in the final of the last women’s Libertadores against Palestrinas.

“I am very happy with the opportunity to play for Palmeiras and I appreciate everyone’s trust. It’s a giant club, which has a very strong squad and I hope we can have a historic season. The fans can expect a lot of dedication, commitment and determination from me”, declared the player to the Palmeiras press office.

In addition to Yamila Rodríguez, the Palestrinas have already closed for the next season with the young striker Amanda Gutierres, who was at Bordeaux (France).