Covid-19: Brazil records 128 deaths and 31,000 cases in 24 hours

The Ministry of Health released this Monday (2) new figures for the covid-19 pandemic in the country. According to a daily survey carried out by the folder, Brazil registered, in 24 hours, 31 thousand new cases of the disease and 128 deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has accumulated 36.3 million confirmed cases of covid-19 and 693.9 thousand registered deaths. The number of recovered patients adds up to 35 million.

States

Among the states, São Paulo registers the highest number of cases of covid-19 (6.3 million) and deaths as a result of the disease (177.4 thousand). Next, appear Minas Gerais (4 million cases and 64.4 thousand deaths); Rio Grande do Sul (2.9 million cases and 41.5 thousand deaths) and Paraná (2.8 million cases and 45.7 thousand deaths).





Vaccination

According to the Ministry of Health‘s vaccinometer, 498.2 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have already been applied in the country, with 181.4 million from the first dose and 163.9 million from the second, in addition to 102.5 million from the second dose. first booster dose and 40.2 million for the second booster.