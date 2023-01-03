BrazilBrazil

Lula will start his international agenda with a trip to Argentina

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 5 hours ago
2 minutes read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






On the first working day of his newest term, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva spent this Monday (2nd) receiving heads of state and government, and representatives of foreign delegations who came to Brasília for his inauguration. The meetings took place at the Itamaraty Palace throughout the day. One of the meetings was with the president of Argentina Alberto Fernández, who confirmed Lula’s trip to Buenos Aires on the next 23rd and 24th of January, for a series of commitments, including a meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), which is under the temporary Argentine presidency.

“We are on the same path, we seek the same destiny for our peoples and the integration of Latin America. On the 23rd of January we will meet in Argentina to advance with concrete actions and institutionalize this relationship, and on the 24th we will meet with Celac”, posted Fernández on social media after meeting with Lula.

The Brazilian president posted on social networks that he congratulated the Argentine for winning the World Cup and that he resumes dialogue with one of the main partners.

Another meeting was with Chilean President Gabriel Boric. The bilateral meeting was published by Lula on his official Twitter account.

Lula also met with other important regional leaders, such as presidents Gustavo Petro (Colombia) and Guillermo Lasso (Ecuador). There were also bilateral meetings with the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and with the president of Honduras, Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento. The King of Spain, Felipe VI, was also with the Brazilian president today. Not all the planned meetings ended up taking place, according to Lula himself updated on his social networks.

“Full day today. There were 10 meetings with representatives from Asia, Europe, Africa and Latin America. We had initially scheduled 17 meetings. Unfortunately, there was no time with so many good conversations. We will have other opportunities. The world missed Brazil. Good night” , he wrote.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 5 hours ago
2 minutes read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Palmeiras announces the signing of striker Yamila Rodríguez

4 hours ago

Covid-19: Brazil records 128 deaths and 31,000 cases in 24 hours

4 hours ago

Cruzeiro debuts with a rout in the São Paulo Junior Football Cup

5 hours ago

Minister of the AGU creates the prosecutor’s office for the defense of democracy

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.