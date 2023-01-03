Strong culture helps in areas such as employment and education, says minister

The most unsuspecting would not believe it was a political event. After all, the atmosphere of a music festival and cultural fair prevailed. It was in this climate, in a crowded auditorium at the National Museum, in Brasília, that Margareth Menezes took office as Minister of Culture. This was the return of the portfolio to the top echelon of the federal government.



Party atmosphere takes over the inauguration ceremony of the Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes. – Valter Campanato/Agência Brazil

During the speech, the minister made many criticisms of the past government, citing the lack of policies for the cultural sector and the end of a ministry that represented it. Margareth stated that culture is part of society’s transforming base, along with health and education. She celebrated the return of the folder and spoke of “building bridges” in favor of artists in Brazil.

“We are going to build bridges that will lead to a fairer future for artists and for the people in general”, she said, stating that a strong culture helps in areas such as job creation and education, for example. “Let’s go back to be at peace with the cultural dimension of Brazil“. Then she said: “We won. The Ministry of Culture is back, the Brazil we want is back”.

The event was attended by hundreds of people in the auditorium of the National Museum. Among them are artists and other culture workers, as well as servants of the Ministry of Culture. Parliamentarians, ministers of the new government and the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, were also present. Much applauded, she reaffirmed the importance of culture in the new government. “On this campaign walk, we talked about the importance of the cultural sector in Brazil. In almost all the municipalities we visited, we held meetings with the sector. We realized that they tried to kill the culture in every way, but they didn’t succeed”, said Janja. “From now on it’s work. Culture is a fundamental part of the reconstruction of Brazil”.





The beginning of the event was marked by a capital performance by Orquestra Alada Trovão da Mata, from Brasília. With a strong percussion and a striking entrance, inspired by the traditional feast of the kings, the group provoked shivers in the most impartial of the press professionals present.

And just as it began, the ceremony ended with music. As was expected, and even desired by those present, the minister ended her speech singing. And with the support of the palms of all those present, Margareth Menezes sang verses from “Manda Chamar”, by Roberto Mendes. “Send for the Indians, call for the blacks, call for the whites, call for my people. For King Brazil to be reborn, reborn again”.

Watch the ceremony in full: