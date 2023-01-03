BrazilBrazil

Tarcísio appoints deputy governor to take care of actions in Cracolândia

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, announced today (2) that the vice-governor, Felício Ramuth, will manage the actions of the São Paulo government related to Cracolândia, a place where people with chemical dependence are concentrated, in the center of the city of São Paulo. Paul. According to the governor, Ramuth will have a transversal role among several secretariats that take care of the agenda.

“If I want to solve the Cracolândia issue, solve the problem of homeless people, and we said that our first goal was to take care of people, I will need to appoint a manager. And, for that, nobody better than the deputy governor himself”, he said today, in an interview at Palácio dos Bandeirantes.

According to Tarcísio, the vice-governor will act on the departments of Social Development, Housing, Public Security, and Health, “for us to have an effective public policy to deal with an issue that is so complex”, he added.

Yesterday, shortly after taking office as governor of the state, Tarcísio said that his government’s first measure will be to take care of people. “I would say that, first and foremost, we are going to take care of people. The effort of the entire secretariat now is to solve problems, especially those problems that call our attention, such as the issue of people who are homeless today”, he highlighted in the first interview, at Palácio dos Bandeirantes.

According to the governor, the decree appointing Ramuth as manager of the homeless shelter area will be published in the next few days.

Learn more at TV Brazil:

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

