Múcio says he will act to strengthen the actions of the Ministry of Defense

Speaking today at the handover ceremony, Defense Minister José Múcio said he will work to strengthen the ministry’s actions and expand relations with other sectors.

“I arrive with humility, with deep respect for military culture and traditions and with a sincere commitment to dedicate myself day after day to contributing to the fulfillment of the institutional missions of the Navy, Army, Air Force and the Joint Chiefs of Staff”, he said.

The minister also called on civilians and soldiers to work together to build a “fairer, more prosperous and happier” country.

The ceremony was attended by officials from the Navy, Army and Air Force, as well as parliamentarians and former ministers.

José Múcio was Minister of the Federal Audit Court (TCU) and of Institutional Relations of the Presidency of the Republic in the second term of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.