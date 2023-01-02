Responsible for removing Banksy’s work in Ukraine may be arrested

The alleged mastermind behind the removal of a Banksy mural in a Ukrainian town faces up to 12 years in prison if found guilty, Ukraine’s interior ministry said on Monday.

The artwork, depicting a woman in a gas mask and robe holding a fire extinguisher, was taken down from a wall in the town of Hostomel on Dec. 2, officials said.

The ministry announced in its site that the man believed to have orchestrated the operation received a “notice of suspicion”.

The artwork by the renowned British artist was valued at more than 9 million hryvnias (about US$243,000), the ministry said.

“The criminals tried to transport this graffiti with the help of wooden planks and polyethylene,” he said.

“Thanks to the concern of the citizens, the police and other security forces were able to arrest the criminals.”

The mural has been recovered.

Banksy confirmed that he painted the mural and six others in places hit by heavy fighting after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited