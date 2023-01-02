BrazilBrazil

Responsible for removing Banksy’s work in Ukraine may be arrested

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 9 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The alleged mastermind behind the removal of a Banksy mural in a Ukrainian town faces up to 12 years in prison if found guilty, Ukraine’s interior ministry said on Monday.

The artwork, depicting a woman in a gas mask and robe holding a fire extinguisher, was taken down from a wall in the town of Hostomel on Dec. 2, officials said.

The ministry announced in its site that the man believed to have orchestrated the operation received a “notice of suspicion”.

The artwork by the renowned British artist was valued at more than 9 million hryvnias (about US$243,000), the ministry said.

“The criminals tried to transport this graffiti with the help of wooden planks and polyethylene,” he said.

“Thanks to the concern of the citizens, the police and other security forces were able to arrest the criminals.”

The mural has been recovered.

Banksy confirmed that he painted the mural and six others in places hit by heavy fighting after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 9 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Palmeiras announces the signing of striker Yamila Rodríguez

4 hours ago

Covid-19: Brazil records 128 deaths and 31,000 cases in 24 hours

4 hours ago

Cruzeiro debuts with a rout in the São Paulo Junior Football Cup

4 hours ago

Minister of the AGU creates the prosecutor’s office for the defense of democracy

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.