Minister of Mines and Energy creates secretariat to promote clean energy

The new Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, announced the creation of an Energy Transition Secretariat, which will develop policies for the development and promotion of clean energy. At the handover ceremony, this afternoon (2), Silveira also defended measures for consumers to be protected from fuel price volatility.

Senator not re-elected by the PSD of Minas Gerais, who will leave the mandate in February, Silveira said that he will not forget the tragedies of Brumadinho and Mariana, which affected river basins in the state. He also promised to expand the Luz para Todos Program.

“Our resources need to be exploited in a timely, sustainable and rational way, so that they generate the best possible results for our people and future generations”, said Silveira.

fuel price

Regarding fuel prices, the new minister said it was necessary to design a price policy that would preserve the competitiveness of oil companies. However, he stated that this policy should protect consumers from sudden price fluctuations in the international market.

In theory, the government can interfere in pricing policy in two ways: direct interference in Petrobras’ prices, which would require a change in the State-Owned Companies Law, or the creation of a fund to stabilize consumer prices. Prices for the company would fluctuate freely, with the fund raising funds at times of low oil prices and consuming funds to cushion prices at the pump when raw materials become more expensive.

Silveira also promised support from Petrobras for the country to expand the number of refineries and modernize the existing park to reduce dependence on fuel imports.

The statement was made in front of the new president of the state-owned company, Jean Paul Prates, who was at the ceremony. Despite the sufficiency of oil in the pre-salt layer, Brazil needs to export heavy oil, which is refined abroad and imported as fuel, due to the lack of refineries in the country.

Profile

Announced in office at the end of last week, Silveira was an alternate for former senator Antonio Anastasia, who left the chair to become minister of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU). He ran for re-election, but lost. In the last month, he was rapporteur, in the Senate, of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Transition.

Minister of Mines and Energy in the previous government, Admiral Bento Albuquerque attended the ceremony. The most recent minister, Adolfo Sachsida, was not present. PSD members shared the table with Alexandre Silveira, such as Senator Otto Alencar (PSD-BA), and the new Minister of Tourism, Daniela Waguinho. The vice-governor of Minas Gerais, Mateus Simões, also composed the table.