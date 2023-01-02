Márcio França takes over Ministry of Ports and Airports

The new Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio França, assumed command of the ministry today (2) during a ceremony in Brasília.

In the speech, França said that he will act in the administration of 35 public ports, more than 200 private terminals, in addition to the inspection of airports, airfields and helipads.

“This immense logistics is fundamental for the country’s economy, but such wealth and possibilities are justified, mainly, if they generate jobs and quality of life for the population”, he said.

França also highlighted the importance of the sector and said that 90% of Brazilian foreign trade passes through ports.

Mentioning that the Port of Santos accounts for almost 30% of cargo handling, the minister defended that the terminal be baptized with the name of Pelé, who will be buried tomorrow (3). The king of football Pelé died on the 29th. He played for Santos Futebol Clube from 1956 to 1974.

“If it depends on our will, the Port of Santos will be the Port of Santos Pelé. For people to always remember,” he said.

Dialogue

França also declared that his management will have a dialogue with categories of workers at ports and airports.

“Ports and airports only exist because workers are there every day to fulfill their missions. It’s very important that they do that and that they feel prestigious,’ she concluded.

The ceremony was attended by the vice-president, Geraldo Alckmin, and PSB parliamentarians.

Márcio França is affiliated with the PSB and was vice-governor of São Paulo under Alckmin (2014) and also served as the state’s secretary of development.