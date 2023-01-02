Fans rescue memories of Pelé in last tribute to the King of Football

Thousands of people attended, this Monday (2), the wake of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé, which is held at Estádio Urbano Caldeira, Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP). Many of them took advantage of the opportunity to say goodbye to their idol, carrying, in their hands or on their bodies, souvenirs of the King of Football.

Retired Célio Pegoraro lived in Cascavel (PR) when his son and daughter-in-law (who was known to Edinho, Pelé’s son) got the Athlete of the Century autograph on a shirt. Living in Santos for four years, Célio went with the relic to the funeral.

“I got the shirt as a birthday present, I was very happy. Pelé represents everything to me in terms of football. I started supporting Santos in the 1960s thanks to Pelé. People at school only talked about Pelé, Coutinho, Pepe, that whole squad. I will keep this shirt for the rest of my days. I used it very little, but I wouldn’t have a better date to use it than today”, said the retiree to Brazil Agency.

Physical Education teacher Fábio Bianco brought with him from São Paulo, where he lives, a copy of the newspaper Folha de São Paulo, dated November 20, 1969, alluding to Pelé’s thousandth goal, scored the day before, against Vasco, in Maracanã , in Rio de Janeiro. The publication brings statistics and photos of the King of Football on the pitch and also with his family.

“I had a football collection and I always went to the center of São Paulo to do some sort of mining. I found this rarity in 2001 or 2002. It wasn’t in a very good state, because it wasn’t stored in plastic, so it has a lot of moth marks, but the article is complete. It is a rarity of approximately 53 years, with eight to ten pages. It doesn’t just belong to me, but to all of us, because, like Pelé, it’s a heritage of the Brazilian people”, highlighted Bianco, who is also a tour guide.



Thousands of people attend the wake of former player Pelé – Rovena Rosa/Agência Brazil

the wake

Pelé’s body was transported from Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, to Vila Belmiro during the early hours of Monday. The coffin is in the center of the stadium’s turf. Public access to the wake, which began at 10 am (Brasília time), takes place through gates 2 and 3 (Rua Dom Pedro), while authorities access gates 10 and 15 (Rua Princesa Isabel).

Two tents were erected on the lawn. One of them, where the coffin is, is intended for family members, historic Santos idols and guests. The other is aimed at other authorities. The public walks along a platform, passing to the left of the first tent, in single file.

After the wake, which ends at 10 am on Tuesday (3), there will be a parade through the streets of Santos, which will pass along Avenida Coronel Joaquim Montenegro (Channel 6), where Pelé’s mother, Celeste Arantes, lives. From there, her body will be taken to the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial, for burial at 12 pm, in a ceremony restricted to family members.