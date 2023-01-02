Ferj publishes table of the Guanabara Cup of the Carioca Championship

The Football Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Ferj) released this Monday (2) the table for the Guanabara Cup of the Carioca Championship. And the match that will open the competition will be the confrontation between Flamengo and Audax, starting at 9:30 pm (Brasília time) on January 12 (a Thursday) at the Maracanã stadium.

The match for the Rubro-Negro is valid for the 5th round of the competition, and was anticipated because of the FIFA Club World Cup, which will be played between February 1st and 11th in Morocco.

Two days later, Fluminense debuts, starting at 4 pm in Raulino de Oliveira against Resende, and Vasco, starting at 6 pm in São Januário against Madureira. The first appointment in Botafogo is scheduled for the 15th (a Sunday), starting at 4 pm at Engenhão.