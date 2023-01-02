BrazilBrazil

Ferj publishes table of the Guanabara Cup of the Carioca Championship

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 10 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Football Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Ferj) released this Monday (2) the table for the Guanabara Cup of the Carioca Championship. And the match that will open the competition will be the confrontation between Flamengo and Audax, starting at 9:30 pm (Brasília time) on January 12 (a Thursday) at the Maracanã stadium.

The match for the Rubro-Negro is valid for the 5th round of the competition, and was anticipated because of the FIFA Club World Cup, which will be played between February 1st and 11th in Morocco.

Two days later, Fluminense debuts, starting at 4 pm in Raulino de Oliveira against Resende, and Vasco, starting at 6 pm in São Januário against Madureira. The first appointment in Botafogo is scheduled for the 15th (a Sunday), starting at 4 pm at Engenhão.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 10 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Palmeiras announces the signing of striker Yamila Rodríguez

4 hours ago

Covid-19: Brazil records 128 deaths and 31,000 cases in 24 hours

4 hours ago

Cruzeiro debuts with a rout in the São Paulo Junior Football Cup

4 hours ago

Minister of the AGU creates the prosecutor’s office for the defense of democracy

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.