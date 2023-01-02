SP: bus fare is more expensive in cities in the metropolitan region

At least nine cities in the metropolitan region of São Paulo start the year with readjustments in public transport fares. The exception is the capital of São Paulo: according to the mayor of the city, Ricardo Nunes, the bus fare will be maintained at R$ 4.40, a value that has been in force since 2020.

In many municipalities in the metropolitan region, the readjustment was 6%, with the ticket costing R$ 5.30.

In Carapicuíba, the city hall informed that the ticket price rose from R$ 5 to R$ 5.30 as of today (2). “It is important to point out that Carapicuíba has one of the smallest budgets in the state of São Paulo. Therefore, the municipality does not have the financial conditions to subsidize public transport”, said a note from the municipal administration to justify the increase.

The same percentage increase was applied in the cities of Barueri, Cotia, Itapevi and Osasco, where the fare went from R$5 to R$5.30. In Itapevi, the new value came into effect yesterday (1st); in Osasco, today (2); and in Cotia, on Tuesday (3).

In Guarulhos, the bus fare rose yesterday to R$5.10 (for those who use the Citizen Card) and R$5.30 (for those who pay the fare in cash). Students and teachers who use the Escolar Card will pay R$2.55.

In Santo André, the fare will increase from R$4.75 to R$5 starting tomorrow. In São Bernardo do Campo, the fare went up to R$5.75 yesterday.

In São Caetano do Sul, the fare rose from R$4.50 to R$5 as of today (2). “This is the first correction in the fare value in four years, and it is well below inflation for the period, of 26.1% (IPCA), which impacted the operating costs of the municipal public transport system”, says a note from the city hall. .