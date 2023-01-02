The Official Gazette announces the dismissal of advisers from the previous government

One day after exonerating the ministers of the previous administration, the new government promoted today (2) the mass exoneration of the second echelon of the Federal Executive Branch. Advisors and directors who held positions in the previous management left their posts, according to dispatches signed by the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, in this Monday’s edition (2) of Official Diary of the Union.

The exonerations reached ministries, the Presidency of the Republic and several federal agencies. Advisors from ministries and bodies of the Presidency of the Republic were dismissed.

Dismissals also occurred at the Special Secretariat for Strategic Affairs and at federal agencies. The dismissals affected the management of the Federal Police, the National Indian Foundation (Funai), the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin), the Chico Mendes Institute and the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama).

The Lula government exonerated and dismissed advisors from the Presidency of the Republic, from the Personal Office of the Presidency of the Republic, from the Ministry of the Environment, from the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, from the Institutional Security Office (GSI), from the Special Secretariat for Strategic Affairs, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Labor and Social Security and Ministry of Tourism.