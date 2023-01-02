BrazilBrazil

Former tennis player Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer

Former world number one tennis player Martina Navratilova said on Monday (2) that she was diagnosed with throat and breast cancer.

Navratilova, who is Czech-born American, is considered one of the greatest players of all time, having won a total of 59 Grand Slam singles and doubles titles.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable,” the 66-year-old said in a statement to the WTA. “I expect a favorable result. It will be bad for a while, but I will fight with all my strength”.

Navratilova was also diagnosed with and beat breast cancer in 2010.

She added that the cancer is stage 1 and the prognosis is good. Treatments begin next week, she said.

The cancer was first discovered in early November during the WTA finals, when Navratilova noticed swelling on her neck that wouldn’t go down.

Mary Greenham, Navratilova’s representative, said the former tennis player, who now works as a television and radio tennis presenter, would not be traveling to Melbourne for the January 16-29 Australian Open, but hoped to contribute to the broadcasts of remote way.

Reporting in partnership with Tommy Lund, in Gdansk

From Brazil, by EBC News

