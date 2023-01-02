Nísia Trindade takes charge of Saúde and says that management will be guided by science

Scientist and researcher Nísia Trindade took over the post of Minister of Health today (2). During the handover ceremony, at the portfolio’s auditorium, in Brasília, she stated that her management will be based on science and dialogue with the scientific community.

Before starting her speech, Nísia was honored by employees of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), the institution she chaired until then, recalled that the covid-19 pandemic is not over yet and reinforced the importance of completing the vaccination schedule against the disease.

“The pandemic has shown our vulnerability. The king is naked. We need to assert, without any pretense, and overcome this condition”, he said, noting that the country accounts for 11% of deaths from covid-19 in the world, despite representing 2.7% of the global population.

Revocations

Nísia announced that the ministry, through a working group, will initiate studies with the aim of revoking ordinances that harm science, human rights and sexual and reproductive rights. The expectation, according to her, is that the work will be completed within 15 days.

The minister advanced areas with decrees to be revised: mental health, including acts that go against the anti-asylum fight; women’s health; and acts that go against scientific recommendation, specifically citing the prescription of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine.

National Immunization Program

In conversation with the press, Nísia announced the creation of a department responsible for strengthening the National Immunization Program (PNI). Currently, the program belongs to a coordination subordinate to the Secretariat of Health Surveillance.

“By a happy coincidence, I take office on Sanitarista Day. Health, as the sanitarian Sérgio Arouca said, is not the absence of disease, but a condition of physical and mental well-being ”, he concluded.

appointments

Check out the names announced by the minister during the handover ceremony:

– Swedenberger do Nascimento Barbosa as executive secretary:

– Nésio Fernandes as Secretary of Primary Health Care;

– Helvécio Magalhães as Secretary of Specialized Health Care;

– Ethel Maciel as Secretary of Health and Environment Surveillance;

– Carlos Gadelha as Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs;

– Isabela Pinto as Secretary for Work Management and Health Education;

– Ana Estela Haddad as Secretary of Information and Digital Health;

– Weibe Tapeba as Secretary of Indigenous Health.