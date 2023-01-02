Crowds mourn the body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter’s Basilica

A steady stream of tens of thousands of people packed St. Peter’s Basilica on Monday to pay their respects to pope emeritus Benedict XVI at the start of the wake ahead of his funeral this week.

Benedict XVI died on Saturday, aged 95, in the secluded Vatican monastery where he had lived since his resignation in 2013.

“I feel like he was a grandfather to us,” Veronica Siegal, 16, a Catholic high school student from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, who is in Rome for a religious study program, told Reuters. , after seeing the body.

Security has been tightened, with visitors passing through several checkpoints before entering the basilica. Many stopped to pray after seeing the body or stayed to attend Mass in the side chapels.

Vatican police said that in the first five hours, 40,000 people passed through the site.





Benedict’s body, clad in red and gold liturgical vestments and placed on a simple dais, was carried in procession just before dawn through the Vatican Gardens, from the monastery to a spot in front of the main altar of the largest church in Christendom.

Before the Church opened to the public, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni were the first visitors to pay their respects.

The body of the pope emeritus will remain there until Wednesday (4th) night. His funeral will be held on Thursday (5) in St. Peter’s Square and will be presided over by Pope Francis. The Vatican has said it will be a simple, solemn and sober ceremony, in line with Benedict’s wishes.

The Vatican has elaborate rituals for what happens after a reigning pope dies, but none for a pope emeritus, so what happens in the next few days could become a model for future ex-popes.

