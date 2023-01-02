BrazilBrazil

Crowds mourn the body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter’s Basilica

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 13 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






A steady stream of tens of thousands of people packed St. Peter’s Basilica on Monday to pay their respects to pope emeritus Benedict XVI at the start of the wake ahead of his funeral this week.

Benedict XVI died on Saturday, aged 95, in the secluded Vatican monastery where he had lived since his resignation in 2013.

“I feel like he was a grandfather to us,” Veronica Siegal, 16, a Catholic high school student from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, who is in Rome for a religious study program, told Reuters. , after seeing the body.

Security has been tightened, with visitors passing through several checkpoints before entering the basilica. Many stopped to pray after seeing the body or stayed to attend Mass in the side chapels.

Vatican police said that in the first five hours, 40,000 people passed through the site.

Faithful pay homage to former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican

The body of the pope emeritus will remain in St. Peter’s Basilica until Wednesday night – Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters/all rights reserved

Benedict’s body, clad in red and gold liturgical vestments and placed on a simple dais, was carried in procession just before dawn through the Vatican Gardens, from the monastery to a spot in front of the main altar of the largest church in Christendom.

Before the Church opened to the public, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni were the first visitors to pay their respects.

The body of the pope emeritus will remain there until Wednesday (4th) night. His funeral will be held on Thursday (5) in St. Peter’s Square and will be presided over by Pope Francis. The Vatican has said it will be a simple, solemn and sober ceremony, in line with Benedict’s wishes.

The Vatican has elaborate rituals for what happens after a reigning pope dies, but none for a pope emeritus, so what happens in the next few days could become a model for future ex-popes.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 13 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Palmeiras announces the signing of striker Yamila Rodríguez

4 hours ago

Covid-19: Brazil records 128 deaths and 31,000 cases in 24 hours

4 hours ago

Cruzeiro debuts with a rout in the São Paulo Junior Football Cup

4 hours ago

Minister of the AGU creates the prosecutor’s office for the defense of democracy

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.