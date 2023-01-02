Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno assumes command of the Air Force

Air Lieutenant Brigadier Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno was sworn in today (2) as the new Air Force commander. The ceremony took place at 10:30 am at Brasília Air Force Base and was attended by Defense Minister José Múcio.

The change in command of the Air Force had already been formalized through decrees published in the Official Diary of the Union last Friday (30). The lieutenant-brigadier assumes the position previously occupied by Carlos Almeida Baptista Júnior.

Profile

Born in Canoas (RS), Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno was declared an aspirant in 1982. He was commander of the Brasília Air Base; Defense and Air Force Attaché at the Brazilian Embassy in Paris; Defense and Air Force Attaché at the Brazilian Embassy in Brussels; head of the Aeronautics Social Communication Center; commander of the Fourth Regional Air Command; and head of the Air Force Commander’s Office.

Graduated in business administration at the University of Santa Catarina, the commander has all career courses, in addition to the Aerospace Strategic Policy Course, and 6,000 flight hours. Major decorations include Order of Defense Merit, Grand Officer grade; Order of Merit of the Superior Military Court, High Distinction; Rio Branco Order of Merit; Order of Military Judiciary Merit.