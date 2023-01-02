BrazilBrazil

Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno assumes command of the Air Force

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 13 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Air Lieutenant Brigadier Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno was sworn in today (2) as the new Air Force commander. The ceremony took place at 10:30 am at Brasília Air Force Base and was attended by Defense Minister José Múcio.

The change in command of the Air Force had already been formalized through decrees published in the Official Diary of the Union last Friday (30). The lieutenant-brigadier assumes the position previously occupied by Carlos Almeida Baptista Júnior.

Profile

Born in Canoas (RS), Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno was declared an aspirant in 1982. He was commander of the Brasília Air Base; Defense and Air Force Attaché at the Brazilian Embassy in Paris; Defense and Air Force Attaché at the Brazilian Embassy in Brussels; head of the Aeronautics Social Communication Center; commander of the Fourth Regional Air Command; and head of the Air Force Commander’s Office.

Graduated in business administration at the University of Santa Catarina, the commander has all career courses, in addition to the Aerospace Strategic Policy Course, and 6,000 flight hours. Major decorations include Order of Defense Merit, Grand Officer grade; Order of Merit of the Superior Military Court, High Distinction; Rio Branco Order of Merit; Order of Military Judiciary Merit.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 13 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Palmeiras announces the signing of striker Yamila Rodríguez

4 hours ago

Covid-19: Brazil records 128 deaths and 31,000 cases in 24 hours

4 hours ago

Cruzeiro debuts with a rout in the São Paulo Junior Football Cup

4 hours ago

Minister of the AGU creates the prosecutor’s office for the defense of democracy

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.