On his first day as president, Lula signs 52 decrees and 4 MPs

On the first day of his third term, yesterday (1), President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed four Provisional Measures (MPs) and 52 presidential decrees, with which he establishes the structure of the new federal management and its 37 ministries.

MP n° 1,155 guarantees the payment of R$ 600 to more than 21 million beneficiary families of Auxílio Brazil, which will soon be renamed Bolsa Família. The R$200 more that each family has been receiving since June 2022 would only be paid until the end of 2022, when the original value of the benefit (R$400) would be refunded, but the federal government intends to turn the additional amount into something permanent.

With MP 1,157, the PIS/Pasep and Cofins exemptions levied on gasoline and fuel alcohol are extended until February 28, and diesel oil and biodiesel until December 31 of this year.

MP 1,156 extinguishes the National Health Foundation (Funasa) and transfers its powers to the Ministries of Health and Cities.

Edited by the Presidents of the Republic in situations considered to be of relevance and urgency, the Provisional Measures are norms with the force of law, that is, they produce legal effects as soon as they are published in the Official Gazette. Despite this, they need to be subsequently appreciated by the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, which can reject the proposal, approve it in full or propose changes to the original text. The initial term of validity of an MP is 60 days, and it can be automatically extended for an equal period if it has not been voted on in both Houses – and if it is not appreciated within 45 days, counting from its publication, the MP enters into a so-called regime of urgency, paralyzing the other legislative deliberations.

Weapons

Decrees numbered 11,325 to 11,376 were published in today’s Official Gazette (2). Most (41) of them deal with the regimental and functional structure of the folders and the General Secretariats; of Social Communication and Institutional Relations, in addition to transferring commission positions and functions of trust from the Special Secretariat for Strategic Affairs to the newly created Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services, which will be headed by the former government budget secretary Dilma Rousseff, Esther Dweck.

With Decree No. 11,366, Lula began to fulfill one of his campaign promises: to re-establish a more severe gun control policy than that of his predecessor.

The measure reduces the amount of weapons and ammunition allowed to be used, subjecting the carrying authorization to proof of need. It also suspends registration for the acquisition and transfer of weapons and ammunition for restricted use by hunters, shooters and collectors (CACs) and the granting of authorizations to open new clubs and shooting schools. The presidential decree also determines that, within 60 days, the Federal Police (PF) re-register all weapons sold as of May 2019 and that a working group be created to discuss new regulations for Law No. for registration, possession and sale of firearms and ammunition.

Environment

The first decrees signed by Lula also focus on policies to combat deforestation throughout the country. Decree No. 11,368 authorizes the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (Bndes) to once again raise financial donations for the so-called Amazon Fund for non-reimbursable investments in actions to prevent, monitor and combat deforestation and the conservation and sustainable use of the Amazon biome . Financed by the governments of Norway and Germany, the fund has blocked around R$ 3.3 billion.

Decree No. 11,373, on the other hand, restored the Union’s obligation to allocate 50% of the amounts collected from the collection of environmental fines to the National Environmental Fund. Approved in the original decree of July 2008, the percentage was reduced to 20% in December of the same year, having been maintained until yesterday.

The National Fund is also contemplated by Decree No. 11,372, which extends not only the participation of civil society in the collegiate, but of the federal government bodies themselves, which will also be represented by nominees from the Brazilian Institutes of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources ( Ibama) and Chico Mendes of Biodiversity Conservation (Ibama).

Revocations

Lula also revoked seven other acts by Bolsonaro. Normative act No. 11,369 annuls Decree No. 10,966, which instituted the Support Program for the Development of Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining and the Interministerial Commission for the Development of Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining.

Decree No. 11,370 extinguishes Decree No. 10,502, which established the National Policy on Special Education: Equitable, Inclusive and Lifelong Learning. According to the new management, the extinct decree “segregated children, young people and adults with disabilities, preventing access to inclusive education”.

Decree No. 11,371 revokes Decrees No. 9,759 and 9,812, which redefined the guidelines and functioning of federal collegiate bodies.

Decree No. 11,374 nullifies three normative acts issued on the penultimate day of the Bolsonaro government. The extinct Decree n° 11.321 granted a 50% discount for the rates of the Additional Freight for the Renewal of the Merchant Marine.

To annul the other two decrees 11,322 and 11,323, Lula reinstated the original wording of the rules modified at the end of the Bolsonaro administration: Decree No. of the Civil Servant (PIS/Pasep) and of the Contribution for the Financing of Social Security (Cofins) levied on non-cumulative earnings measured by companies. Decree No. 10,615, of 2021, provides for the Support Program for Technological Development of the Semiconductor Industry (PADIs), including financial credits granted to participating companies.

The president-elect also signed an order ordering the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) to reassess, within 30 days, several of the measures edited by Bolsonaro, including those that determined the secrecy of documents and information related to the government and of public interest.