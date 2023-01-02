Minister wants to reduce ticket prices to encourage tourism

The new Minister of Tourism, Daniela Carneiro, said today (2nd), in Brasília, during the ceremony for handing over the position, that she will seek to recompose the portfolio’s budget, reduced, according to her, by more than 70%. To encourage tourism in Brazil, she mentioned, among the objectives of some policies to be adopted, the reduction of the “exorbitant” price of airline tickets.

“A point of attention for our management is the budget recomposition. Our transition group was surprised by the annual budget for 2023, estimated at BRL 19 million. A staggering 74% reduction. We are going to work to change this reality, counting on the support of parliamentarians for this mission”, said the minister.

She recalled that the segment involves more than 50 economic activities that, until the pandemic, represented about 8% of the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP). [a soma de todas as riquezas produzidas no país]. “This is a percentage that is impossible to ignore and that could and should be even higher, reaching the stature of all of Brazil‘s potential, a country that is the only one in the world to boast six biomes”, he added.

positive impacts

The minister defended that Brazil promote – in a sustainable way – tourism, generating positive economic impacts for local communities as well.

“Another aspect [que deveremos desenvolver] to strengthen tourism is to urgently resolve the problem of the exorbitant price of airline tickets, which makes it difficult to encourage tourism. let’s work [com] the other ministries to resolve this issue”, he stressed.

Minister Daniela Carneiro also highlighted the need to promote more inclusive tourism, so that all people, regardless of their abilities or disabilities, have access to tourist services and activities.

“Strengthening tourism means generating more income, employment and combating hunger. And promoting regional tourism means bringing more development to everyone who lives there. It means more quality of life and more dignity for our population”, she concluded.