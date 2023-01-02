“It will be the rhythm of the rush”, says Rui Costa when taking over Civil House

The former governor of Bahia Rui Costa officially assumed command of the Civil House this Monday (2), in a ceremony at the Planalto Palace. The event was not attended by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who was on the agenda with heads of state.

In a reference to the nickname Rui Correria, which he used during his government in Bahia, Costa stated: “The pace, believe me, will be the pace of the rush”.

When speaking, Costa criticized the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, stating that the transition team identified works that were “deleted from the archives” as complete, but, in fact, are still under construction. “The initial priorities will be the resumption of Brazil. Get out of that moment of complete paralysis. We don’t even know how many works in Brazil are paralyzed. Each one has a number.” According to Costa, not even the ministries are able to specify how many works are paralyzed today. “This is evidence of the chaos we are getting.”

The minister recalled that priorities will be defined. “Who is in a hurry and anxious to have a house to live in: the Minha Casa, Minha Vida program, which Lula has already announced that he will resume. We have hundreds of houses ready, with 95%, 98% [de conclusão]. Houses ready since the Dilma government, and they haven’t been inhabited yet. This is inadmissible, and they will all be inhabited in the first half of this year. All.”

Costa added that between today and tomorrow he will meet with each of the 36 new ministers to hear the demands of each portfolio.

He also said that he will seek “intense dialogue” with the productive sector and society. “President Lula’s orientation is to discuss all economic and social factors. The resumption of a country that will grow through dialogue”, added the minister, highlighting the intention to unite agribusiness with family farming.

Rui Costa thanked the support of family and friends and emphasized that among his goals are the establishment of partnerships with other countries and dialogue with the Judiciary to unlock judicialized works and, with that, generate jobs.

The folder

Considered the most important portfolio on the Esplanada dos Ministérios, due to its proximity to the President of the Republic, the Civil House directly advises the head of the Federal Executive in managing functions, in addition to preparing, analyzing and sending decrees and legislative proposals to the National Congress.

The Civil House is also responsible for the prior analysis of government acts to verify their constitutionality and legality. In this process, the portfolio can carry out studies on topics worked on by the government, edit normative acts and official documents.

Profile

Born in Salvador, Rui Costa is 59 years old and is an economist. He was governor of Bahia from 2014 to 2022 and federal deputy from 2011 to 2014.

Costa began his career working in the union movement, at the Petrochemical Complex of Camaçari, in the 1980s. He was a councilor in Salvador and gained prominence as state secretary during the term of Jaques Wagner (2007-2014) in the government of Bahia.