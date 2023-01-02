New Minister of Communications announces investments in Correios

The new Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho, took office this Monday (2) with a commitment to work “tirelessly to make public policies that bring more dignity to Brazilians”. When highlighting what the portfolio’s priorities will be, the minister stressed that, in telephony, the central theme is maximizing the incorporation of 5G technology, above all accelerating the expansion of access to facilities and territorial reach. Another point highlighted was the removal of Correios from the National Privatization Plan.

“The intention is to reinforce the role of Correios in offering citizenship as a partner of social programs aimed at the needy population and the most distant regions through its incomparable capillarity”, he said.

Still on the Post Office, Juscelino Filho added that he intends to increase investments in modernization and trigger “an aggressive contribution to update the technological park and logistical inputs to continue recovering the image and credibility of the services provided”.

The Minister of Communications also highlighted that a positive agenda will be implemented, based on taking advantage of the existing legacy in the recomposition of investments, in the improvement of governance, in the continuity of programs, in receptivity, in innovation, in the availability to meet the demands of municipalities and in the relationship of harmonious trust and respect with the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) in regulation and inspection activities, with Telebrás and with the Post Office.

“I reiterate that digital inclusion with equity and quality, universality, democratization and popularization of access to information via the internet, the improvement of education and the quality of teaching via connectivity at schools are top priority topics where Telebrás is fundamental in support of satellite connection coverage, added to the physical structure of Correios, especially with the appreciation of the numerous and excellent professionals of both, I assume here the commitment to work and lead the ministry’s articulation together with all Brazilian society”, he said.

Juscelino Filho also spoke of the importance of the National Congress in approving public policies, programs and resource allocation. He also highlighted that his management in Communications will be guided by the incorporation of reference models in successful cases of successful experiences and the best practices of simplification, streamlining and even reducing bureaucracy of systems and tasks.

Profile

Born in São Luís (MA), José Juscelino dos Santos Rezende Filho, 38, is a radiologist trained at the University Center of Maranhão (Uniceuma). He is vice-leader of União Brazil in the Chamber of Deputies, where he is currently in his second term and was re-elected for the third in the October elections.

The parliamentarian is the son of José Juscelino dos Santos Rezende, former mayor of Vitorino Freire (MA). In the Chamber, he worked in recent weeks for the approval of the Transition PEC, which removed resources from the spending ceiling to enable the payment of Bolsa Família of BRL 600, with an addition of BRL 150 per child up to 6 years of age, and the readjustment of the minimum wage above inflation. In 2016, he voted in favor of the impeachment process of then-President Dilma Rousseff (PT).