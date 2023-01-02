Petrobras reduces the price of jet fuel by 11.6%

Petrobras reduced by 11.6% the sale price of aviation kerosene (QAV) for fuel distributors. The decrease started to be valid yesterday (1st) and was communicated today (2nd) by the state-owned company.

The price of aviation kerosene has been falling since July last year and has already accumulated a reduction of 22.5%. Unlike other fuels, aviation kerosene is readjusted monthly and its value is defined through contractual formulas negotiated with distributors.

Even so, Petrobras claims that it seeks to balance the price with the international market and monitor changes in the exchange rate and the value of the product abroad. According to the company, the readjustments on a monthly basis reduce the daily volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate.

Petrobras markets the QAV produced in its refineries or imported only for distributors. The distributors, in turn, transport and market the products to air transport companies and other final consumers at airports, or to resellers. Distributors and resellers are responsible for installations at airports and supply services.