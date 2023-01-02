Maduro says Venezuela is ready to restore relations with the US

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said today (2) that the country is “fully prepared” to normalize relations with the United States (US).

In an interview with Telesur, Venezuelan state television, Maduro stated that he is available to resume diplomatic, consular and political relations with the current and future US governments.

Caracas had suspended relations with Washington in 2019 after former President Donald Trump recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president and imposed sanctions on the country, including an oil embargo.

US President Joe Biden still does not recognize Maduro as president of Venezuela, but the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine has led the two countries to restore relations.

Juan Guaidó left Venezuela’s interim presidency after the majority of the opposition in the National Assembly approved the dissolution of the interim government.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.