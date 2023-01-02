Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits Northern California

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred 15 kilometers (km) southeast of the Dell River region of California, an area still recovering from a strong tremor that occurred last month.

The most recent quake occurred at a depth of 27.8 km, the US Geological Survey said Sunday.

The California Department of Transportation said in a Twitter message that State Route 211 in Fernbridge was closed to carry out safety inspections on the bridge after the quake.

That same region of California, located in Humboldt County, was rocked by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Dec. 20, which destroyed homes and roads, severed utility lines and left thousands of residents without running water and electricity.

In the previous earthquake, at least a dozen people were injured and two more died in medical emergencies that occurred during or shortly after the earthquake, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.

The region is known for relatively frequent seismic activity, although the magnitude 6.4 earthquake caused more disruption than usual in the largely rural area, known for its redwood forests, seafood, logging industry and dairy farms.

In addition to the earthquake, northern California was also hit by heavy rains that triggered severe flooding, closing roads and forcing evacuations in certain areas, as residents prepared for the New Year.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.