Russia launches new air strikes on Kiev

The capital of Ukraine was the target, early today (2), of a new air attack, after a New Year’s Day marked by dozens of Russian bombings that left at least four dead in Kiev, the capital, and other parts of the country.

“Stay in the shelters!”, asked, in a message on Telegram, the head of Kiev’s military administration, Serguiï Popko, after the entity informed that “12 air targets in the capital were destroyed”.

“All emergency services have been activated,” wrote Kiev mayor Vitali Klitshcko, who reported explosions in the Desnyanskyi neighborhood in the northeast of the capital, adding that a 19-year-old boy was injured by flying glass. and was taken to the hospital.

Bombings that took place shortly before and after New Year’s Eve in Kiev and seven other regions had already left at least four dead and 50 injured, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

For its part, Moscow claimed to have hit manufacturing facilities for drones (unmanned aircraft).

In the center of Kiev, a missile destroyed the facade of a hotel on New Year’s Eve. Local police chief Andriï Nebitov posted a photo on Facebook showing what appears to be the remains of a drone, with the words “Good Year” written in Russian.

