Funeral for Benedict XVI begins at St. Peter’s Basilica

The body of pope emeritus Benedict XVI has already begun to be veiled in St. Peter’s Basilica, where the public will be able to say goodbye to the pontiff until Wednesday (4). The burial is scheduled for the 5th. The body was transferred from the Vatican monastery to the basilica.

The public will be able to participate in the wake from 9am to 7pm on the three days. More than 35 thousand devotees must pass through the place.

Dressed in red and gold liturgical vestments, Benedict’s body was placed on a simple dais, with two Swiss Guards standing on either side.

The funeral will be in St. Peter’s Square, conducted by Pope Francis on Thursday morning (5).

Funeral ceremonies will be simple, the Vatican said, in line with Benedict XVI’s wish.

60,000 people are expected in the last farewell to attend the funeral mass in the Vatican square. After the ceremony, the body will be buried in St. Peter’s Basilica.

Benedict XVI, aged 95, died on Saturday morning (30) in the Vatican monastery, where he had lived since 2013. He was the first pope in 600 years to resign.

