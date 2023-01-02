Bank branches return to normal hours

Bank branches are back to operating with normal public service hours as of today (2), according to the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban).

According to the entity, payment cards and consumption bills (water, telephone, energy, among others) due during the year-end holiday may be paid without any increase on the first working day, after the date of the bill.

Febraban informs that, in general, taxes tend to have their dates adjusted to the holiday calendar, both at the federal and state and municipal levels.

If going to the branch is, for some reason, unfeasible, the customer can also schedule payment of bills at the ATMs themselves, if they have a barcode.