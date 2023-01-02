FGTS anniversary withdrawal in 2023 is now available

Workers who opt for the birthday withdrawal from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) gradually begin to have access to the 2023 quota. Withdrawals take place according to the worker’s birthday month. Around 1.3 million quota holders born in January can withdraw from today (2).

Created in 2019 and in force since 2020, this modality allows the withdrawal of part of the balance of any active or inactive fund account each year, in the birthday month, in exchange for not receiving part of what one is entitled to in case of dismissal without just cause. So far, around 17.8 million people have signed up for the birthday loot.

The withdrawal period begins on the first working day of the worker’s birthday month. Values ​​are available until the last business day of the second subsequent month. If the money is not withdrawn on time, it goes back to the FGTS accounts in the name of the worker.

Check the 2022 Anniversary Loot Calendar

Month of birth Payment period

January January 2nd to March 31st

February February 1st and April 28th

March March 1st to May 31st

April 3rd April to 30th June

May 2nd May to 31st July

June June 1st to August 31st

July July 3rd to September 29th

August August 1st to October 31st

September September 1st to November 30th

October 2nd October to 29th December

November November 1st to January 31st, 2023

December December 1st to February 29th, 2024

Accession

Adherence to this type of modality is voluntary and can be done through the official FGTS application, available for Android and iOS smartphones and tablets. The process can also be done in site Caixa Econômica Federal or at the bank’s branches. If you want to receive the money in the same year, the worker must opt ​​for the birthday withdrawal until the last day of the month of birth. Otherwise, you will only receive from the following year.

By withdrawing a portion of the FGTS each year, the worker will no longer receive the amount deposited by the company if he is fired without just cause. The payment of the 40% fine in these situations is maintained. The other FGTS withdrawal possibilities – such as the purchase of real estate, retirement and serious illnesses – are not affected by the birthday withdrawal.

care

At any time, the worker can give up the birthday withdrawal and return to the traditional modality, which only allows withdrawal in special cases, such as unfair dismissal, retirement, serious illness or the purchase of real estate.

The decision, however, requires care. When returning to the traditional withdrawal, the worker will not be able to withdraw the balance from the FGTS account for two years, even in the event of dismissal. If he is dismissed, he will only receive the 40% fine.

how to withdraw

Caixa guides the redemption through the FGTS application. In this case, the worker can schedule the transfer of money to any account in his name, regardless of the bank. The operation has no cost.

Withdrawals can be made at lottery outlets and self-service terminals for those who have a Citizen Card password. Those who have a Citizen Card and password can withdraw cash at Caixa Aqui correspondents, if these establishments are authorized to open. Just present an identification document.

Values

The amount that the worker who adhered to the birthday withdrawal is entitled to withdraw each year depends on the balance in each FGTS account. For accounts with a balance of up to R$500, 50% of the total may be withdrawn. From then on, the percentage drops, but an additional fixed amount will be paid, which increases according to the total balance. The calculation takes place as follows.

FGTS balance Percentage of withdrawal Additional installment

Up to BRL 500 50% of the balance without additional

From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1 thousand 40% of the balance BRL 50

From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5 thousand 30% of the balance BRL 150

From BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000 20% of the balance BRL 650

From BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15 thousand 15% of the balance BRL 1,150

From BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20 thousand 10% of the balance BRL 1,9 thousand

Over BRL 20,000.01 5% of the balance BRL 2,9 thousand