FGTS can be used to pay off up to six home equity payments

As of today (2), defaulting borrowers with their own homes will be able to use the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) to negotiate the payment of up to six overdue installments, instead of the 12 in force so far. The measure was authorized by the FGTS Board of Trustees on the 13th.

Despite the shortening of the grace period, the borrower is still at an advantage. If the measure had not been approved, the interval would fall to up to three months, as traditionally occurs.

In April last year, the Board of Trustees increased, from three months to 12 months, the limit for using the fund’s balance to settle overdue installments. The measure was in effect until the end of last year.

The use of the FGTS to reduce the value of future installments or reduce arrears of less than 90 days has existed for a long time, but the allocation of resources to pay more than three overdue installments, until April last year, required authorization from the Court.

According to the Board of Trustees, around 80,000 mortgage borrowers are overdue for more than three installments and are considered cases of serious default. Of this total, 50% have an account linked to the FGTS.

Procedures

The worker interested in paying off unpaid installments should look for the bank where he made the housing loan. The borrower will sign an Authorization document for the Transaction of the FGTS Linked Account in order to be able to deduct up to 80% of each installment, limited to six overdue installments.

The mechanism is only valid for properties valued at up to R$ 1.5 million and there will be restrictions. Anyone who used the balance of any FGTS account to reduce the outstanding balance and the number of installments will not be able to use the fund to settle unpaid installments before the end of that interval. The term is established based on the date of the last amortization or settlement.

According to the FGTS Manual, the criteria for making the withdrawal are the same as for workers who use the fund’s money to buy or build their own home. The worker must have contributed to the FGTS for at least three years, in consecutive periods or not, cannot own another property in the municipality or metropolitan region where he works or lives and cannot have other active financing in the Housing Financial System.

At the December meeting, the Board of Trustees did not change the other rules for using the FGTS for home ownership. The conditions for liquidation, amortization or advance of part of the non-defaulting installments remain in force.