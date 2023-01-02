New Pix rules come into effect from today

Instant transfer system in place since November 2020, Pix enters 2023 with new rules. As of today (2), the individual limit per transaction will no longer exist, the night time will become personalized and the values ​​of the Pix Saque and Pix Troco modalities will increase.

The changes had been announced by the Central Bank (BC) in early December. According to the monetary authority, the new rules will offer more security and flexibility to the payment mechanism, which broke a record of 104.1 million transactions per day with the payment of the second installment of the Christmas bonus, on December 20.

According to BC, the suggestion to abolish the limit per operation was made in September by Forum Pix, a working group coordinated by the body and secretariat by the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), which brings together the institutions participating in Pix. According to the group, the maximum value per transaction was ineffective because the user can carry out several operations for the limit value, as long as the amount set for the day or night period is respected.

Check the changes

End of transaction limit

• As of today, Pix will no longer have an individual limit per transaction, only daily limits per period (day or night) will apply. In this way, the customer can transfer the entire period limit at once or do it several times. The rules for the customer to customize Pix limits have not changed. Financial institutions will have 24 to 48 hours to comply with the increase in limits and must immediately accept reduction requests.

Flexibility of the night limit

• Until now, the night period, when transfer limits are lower, started at 8:00 pm and lasted until 6:00 am the next day. With the change, the account holder can choose whether the night period will start at 10 pm and end at 6 am.

Pix Withdrawal and Exchange

• Increase in values ​​available in modalities. Until now, it was possible to withdraw or receive R$ 500 in change via Pix during the day and R$ 100 at night. The amounts increased to R$ 3,000 during the day and R$ 1,000 at night.

transfers to companies

• BC withdrew limit for transfers to accounts of legal entities by Pix. It will be up to each financial institution to determine the maximum amount.

Shopping

• The limits of Pix operations with the purpose of purchase will become the same as those of the Available Electronic Transfer (TED). Before, they were linked to the limits of debit cards.

Retirement and pensions

• The National Treasury will be able to pay retirement, pensions and salaries to civil servants through a salary account associated with Pix. Until now, PagTesouro, the National Treasury Secretariat system that allows Pix payments, was only available to receive fees and fines, replacing the Union Collection Guide (GRU).

bank correspondents

• The BC will facilitate the receipt of funds by banking correspondents through Pix. Each banking correspondent may have an account in its name for transferring amounts related to the provision of services, provided that it is used only to receive funds.

All these rules apply from today (2). In the normative instruction issued in December, the BC established that, as of July 3, 2023, financial institutions will be obliged to offer, in the app associated with Pix, a functionality for the customer to manage limits and customize the start of night hours . Most institutions already offer the resource to users, on an optional basis.