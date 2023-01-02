We have to ensure that women earn the same as men, says Lula

In the third speech of the day, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defended the equal distribution of rights between genders. In a seven-minute address delivered three hours late, he said he would work to reduce the pay gap between men and women.

“We have to ensure that women earn the same salary as men. We have to guarantee that the woman is where she wants, how she wants and in the way that she wants”, declared Lula, after thanking the first lady, Rosângela Lula da Silva (Janja), the artists and the workers of the event for the organization of the festival , which gathered around 60 artists to celebrate Lula’s inauguration.

The president also thanked voters, especially for resisting intolerance during the last elections. “Brazil owes you, who were often cursed, offended, cursed just because you wore a red shirt. These people who cursed us forget that they have red blood like ours, ”he said.

Lula said that, in his government, he will seek to guarantee access to “elementary things”. “I will work to guarantee the right to a good quality school, guarantee access to science and technology and access to decent work and wages. I will give my own life so that the people have what they deserve. I intend to repay each of your sacrifices with my sacrifice, ”she said. “There will be nothing in this world, except God, who forbids me to carry out my mission, which is to take care of the Brazilian people.”

Event

Initially scheduled for 8:00 pm, Lula’s speech began around 11:10 pm. The inauguration ceremony of ministers and the revocation of decrees, at the Planalto Palace, lasted longer than expected, leading to a cascade delay in other events.

The reception with foreign leaders at Itamaraty was scheduled to start at 6 pm. Lula only arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs around 9 pm. After spending about two hours at the ceremony, the new president and first lady finally made their way to the Festival of the Future.

applause

Accompanied by vice-president Geraldo Alckmin and the first lady, Lula arrived at the Festival do Futuro at 11 pm. Before the president spoke, he heard a ten-minute speech by the popular poet Antônio Marinho, from São José do Egypt (PE), who reported on the difficulties and overcoming of the northeastern people.

On several occasions, the public interrupted the speeches to applaud the president and sing the chorus “hello, hello, hello, Lula”, which characterizes the president’s election campaigns since the end of the 1980s. event, when Lula kissed the first lady and made a joke, telling Alckmin to also kiss his wife, Lu.

Janja spoke for a while before leaving the stage. “Enjoy the party. Joy has taken over and will not leave here anymore, ”she declared. In the end, she even joked: “This boy of mine [o presidente Lula] it’s too much”.

After Lula, Janja and Alckmin left, there was an electrical failure that interrupted the power supply to the stage, around 23:20. At 11:40 pm, the public was waiting for the problem to be resolved and the presentations to continue.