Lula participates in the Festival of the Future in Brazilia

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and vice-president Geraldo Alckmin participate, this Sunday (1st), in the Festival of the Future, a party being held in Brasília to celebrate Lula’s inauguration. The event, which started this morning, has the participation of more than 60 artists, from different generations and musical styles: from Martinho da Vila’s samba to Fioti’s funk; from the romantic Odair José to the sofrência pop of Duda Beat from Pernambuco and to the tecnobrega of Gaby Amarantos. In addition to renowned or rising artists, presentations by popular culture groups are scheduled, including maracatus, violeiros, fanfares, frevo and carnival blocks, among others.

During his inauguration in the National Congress, Lula made a speech during the formal session, in which he highlighted aspects such as the fight against hunger, zero deforestation, reconstruction and democracy. Afterwards Lula went up the presidential ramp and received the presidential sash and gave a new speech to the thousands of people gathered at the Esplanada dos Ministérios. After the sash ceremony, the president and his vice president went to Itamaraty to receive greetings from heads of state and representatives of other countries, and then swore in his ministers.

See Lula’s participation in the Festival of the Future:

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

