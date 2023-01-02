BrazilBrazil

Vinícius Jr: Spanish league is doing nothing against racism

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Real Madrid‘s Brazilian striker Vinícius Jr. accused on Saturday (31) the Spanish league, LaLiga, of continuing to do nothing about racist fans at matches, after videos on social media showed fans shouting insults and throwing objects at him in a match on Friday (30).

La Liga issued a statement condemning all forms of hate speech and saying it was investigating instances of racism in the match.

Vinícius appears to have been the subject of abuse at the José Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid as he walked past fans after being substituted in Real Madrid‘s 2-0 win over Valladolid on Friday.

“The racists keep going to stadiums and watching the biggest club in the world up close and @LaLiga is still doing nothing,” Vinícius wrote on Twitter.

In September, Atletico Madrid fans were filmed chanting racist chants at the 22-year-old outside the Wanda Metropolitano stadium before a match against Real.

In its statement on Saturday, the league said it was looking into Friday’s match.

“LaLiga has detected racist insults in the stands of the Zorrilla stadium, published on social media,” said the Spanish league.

“These facts will be reported to the Antiviolence Commission and the Public Ministry for hate crimes, as has already been done on other occasions,” he said.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Lula and Janja arrive for cocktail at Itamaraty

16 mins ago

Lula participates in the Festival of the Future in Brazilia

41 mins ago

Global economy will have toughest year in 2023 ahead, says IMF

1 hour ago

Festival do Futuro honors Pelé and Gal Costa

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.