Global economy will have toughest year in 2023 ahead, says IMF

For much of the global economy, 2023 will be a difficult year, as the main engines of global growth – the United States, Europe and China – experienced weakening economic activity, the director general of the International Monetary Fund said this Sunday (1st). ).

The new year will be “more difficult than the year we left behind,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on the CBS news program “Face the Nation”.

“Why? Because the three major economies – the US, the EU and China – are slowing down simultaneously,” she said.

In October, the IMF cut its outlook for global economic growth in 2023, reflecting the protracted war in Ukraine, as well as inflationary pressures and high interest rates engendered by central banks such as the US Federal Reserve.

China has since abandoned its Covid-zero policy and embarked on a chaotic reopening of its economy, although the public remains wary of rising coronavirus cases. In his first public comments since the policy change, President Xi Jinping on Saturday called in a New Year speech for more effort and unity as China enters a “new phase”.

“For the first time in 40 years, China‘s growth in 2022 is likely to be at or below global growth,” Georgieva said.

In addition, a “flood” of expected Covid cases in the coming months is likely to further hit the country’s economy this year and hurt regional and global growth, said Georgieva, who traveled to China on business late last month.

“I was in China last week, in a bubble in a city where there is zero Covid,” she said. “But that won’t last when people start traveling.”

“The next few months will be difficult for China, and the impact on Chinese growth will be negative, the impact on the region will be negative, the impact on global growth will be negative,” she said.

