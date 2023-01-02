Festival do Futuro honors Pelé and Gal Costa

An event that brings together more than 60 artists to celebrate the inauguration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the Festival of the Future had moments of emotion this evening, with tributes to Pelé and Gal Costa. Some unforeseen events and the delay in Lula’s arrival did not discourage the public, who do not leave the Esplanada dos Ministérios and interact with the singers.

The tribute to Pelé, who died last Thursday (29th) from colon cancer, began around 9:10 pm, when the screens began showing a video of the King’s plays, including the thousandth goal, accompanied by the message ” eternal Pele”. At 21:13, a round of applause was given to the player. Initially scheduled to last a minute, the round of applause lasted almost twice as long.

Ten minutes earlier, there was a tribute to Gal Costa, who died in early November after nose surgery. A choir led by the singer Thalma de Freitas and accompanied by other artists from the show “Outra Vez Cantar” sang the song Divino Maravilhoso. Gal’s success, the song’s chorus is a request to enjoy life: “You have to be attentive and strong. We have no time to fear death.”

With musical direction by Danial Ganjaman, the show “Outra Vez Cantar” started around 7:40 pm and had the participation of Alessandra Leão, Chico César, Geraldo Azevedo, Fernanda Takai, Francisco El Hombre e Luê, Johnny Hooker, Lirinha, Marcelo Jeneci, Odair José, Otto, Paulo Miklos, Tulipa Ruiz and Thalma de Freitas.

Around 8:55 pm, an unforeseen event almost jeopardized the end of the presentation. A breakdown caused the sound cut for about ten minutes. At that time, the audience was not discouraged and sang the rest of the song that was being performed. While the problem was solved, the band interacted with the public, who followed the musicians’ requests.

At this moment, the show “Tomorrow will be another day” takes place, with musical direction by Itamar Assiere. The presentation, which started about 20 minutes late, brings together Aline Calixto, Fernanda Abreu, Jards Macalé, Maria Rita, Martinho da Vila, Paula Lima, Leoni, Renegado, Rogéria Holtz, Teresa Cristina, Romero Ferro, Zélia Duncan and Delacruz .

Expectation

The participants of the Festival of the Future anxiously await the speech of the new president, who will attend the artistic and cultural celebration. Initially scheduled for 8 pm, the speech was delayed. Lula’s arrival is now scheduled for 10:30 pm.

Before the festival, Lula participates in a reception for heads of state and government and foreign delegations at Itamaraty. The event was scheduled to start around 6 pm, but the inauguration ceremony of the ministers and revocation of decrees at the Planalto Palace was delayed, affecting the schedule. The president only arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs around 9 pm.