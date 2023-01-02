Lula inaugurates ministers and signs first government measures

After taking office in the National Congress and climbing the Planalto Palace ramp for the third time, this Sunday (1st), President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva swore in 37 ministers and signed the first acts of the new government. At the ceremony, held at the Planalto Palace, 13 orders were signed, including decrees and provisional measures (MPs).

The first MP created the new ministerial structure. An MP was also signed that enables the maintenance of Bolsa Família in the amount of R$ 600 per beneficiary, plus R$ 150 per child up to 6 years old. Promise of the president’s campaign, the measure was only possible after the approval, by the National Congress, of a proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that excluded spending on the social program from the spending cap rule.

Lula also signed a measure that maintains the exemption of federal PIS/Cofins taxes on fuel, in addition to a decree on armaments. According to the Presidency of the Republic, this is the beginning of the process of restructuring the country’s gun control policy. Lula also signed an order determining that the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) reassess, within 30 days, the decisions that imposed undue secrecy on public administration information.

In the environmental area, some acts were signed, including a decree that reestablishes the fight against deforestation in the Amazon, and another that reestablishes the Amazon Fund, with resources of R$ 3 billion in international donations to combat environmental crime. An order was also signed that determines that the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change propose, within 45 days, new regulations for the National Council for the Environment (Conama).

Other acts signed by Lula on the first day of his term were: an order that orders ministers to forward proposals to withdraw public companies such as Petrobras, Correios and Empresa Brazil de Comunicação (EBC) from privatization programs and another that determines that the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic draw up proposals to recreate the Pro-Catadores, a program to support recyclable material collectors.

The acts will be published in an extra edition of the Official Diary of the Union.

See the summary of the list of the first acts signed by President Lula in the government:

– Signature of the MP that modifies the structure of the government and the ministries;

– Signature of the MP that guarantees BRL 600 of Bolsa Família for the poorest;

– Signing of the MP that exempts fuel in Brazil;

– Signing of the armaments decree, which initiates the process of restructuring the country’s arms control policy;

– Signing of a decree that restores the fight against deforestation in the Amazon;

– Signing of a decree that reestablishes the Amazon Fund and makes R$ 3 billion in international donations available to combat environmental crimes;

– Revocation of the decree that encouraged illegal mining in the Amazon;

– Inclusion of people with disabilities in education: decree that extinguishes segregation;

– Decree that removes impediments to social participation in the construction of public policies;

– Dispatch that determines that the CGU reassess within 30 days the decisions that imposed undue secrecy on public administration information;

– Dispatch ordering ministers to forward a proposal to remove public companies such as Petrobras, Correios and EBC from privatization programs;

– Dispatch that determines that the minister of state prepare proposals for the recreation of Pro-Catadores;

– Dispatch for the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change to propose, within 45 days, new regulations for Conama.

At the inauguration ceremony of the new ministers, after the document was signed by them and the president, the team posed for the official photo. The new government structure comprises 37 ministries.

They took office this Sunday:

Sônia Guajajara – Ministry of Indigenous Peoples

Rui Costa – Chief of Staff

Flávio Dino – Ministry of Justice and Public Security

Fernando Haddad – Ministry of Finance

Simone Tebet – Ministry of Planning and Budget

Aniele Franco – Ministry of Racial Equality

Cida Gonçalves – Ministry of Women

José Múcio Monteiro – Ministry of Defense

Mauro Vieiria – Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Renan Filho – Ministry of Transport

Nísia Trindade – Ministry of Health

Margareth Menezes – Ministry of Culture

Ana Moser – Ministry of Sports

Carlos Fávaro – Ministry of Agriculture

Camilo Santana – Ministry of Education

Alexandre Silveira – Ministry of Mines and Energy

André de Paula – Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture

Luciana Santos – Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation

Marina Silva – Ministry of Environment and Climate Change

Simone Tebet – Ministry of Planning

Esther Dweck – Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services

Carlos Lupi – Ministry of Social Security

Waldez Góes – Ministry of Integration and Regional Development

Alexandre Padilha – Secretary of Institutional Relations

Daniela Carneiro – Ministry of Tourism

Silvio Almeida – Ministry of Human Rights

Margareth Menezes – Ministry of Culture

Márcio França – Ministry of Ports and Airports

Paulo Teixeira – Ministry of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture

Juscelino Filho – Ministry of Communications

Luiz Marinho – Ministry of Labor and Employment

Márcio Macedo – General Secretary of the Presidency of the Republic

Vinícius Marques Carvalho – Comptroller General of the Union (CGU)

Jorge Messias – Advocacy General of the Union (AGU)

Gonçalves Dias – Institutional Security Office (GSI)

Geraldo Alckmin – Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services

Before swearing in the ministers and signing the first management measures, president Lula and vice president Geraldo Alcmkin, accompanied by their wives, Janja da Silva and Lu Alckmin, received greetings from heads of state and representatives of foreign delegations.

In the last official commitment of the inauguration, the president receives foreign guests and representatives at a reception at the Itamaraty Palace.