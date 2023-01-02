Pakistan says it has provided list of nuclear facilities to India

Pakistan said it handed over a list of its nuclear facilities to the Indian mission in Islamabad on Sunday, under a decades-old agreement between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

The neighbors have fought three wars and had several military tensions in recent years. Last year, an Indian missile accidentally landed in Pakistan, setting off alarms around the world.

“The list of nuclear facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said the lists are rotated annually on January 1 and that India had simultaneously handed over a list to the Pakistani mission in New Delhi. The practice has existed since 1992.

With China‘s help, Pakistan has recently increased its use of nuclear energy to meet growing demand for electricity. Pakistan officially tested nuclear weapons for the first time in 1998 and has since developed a significant stockpile of nuclear-capable missiles, as has India.

The annual exchanges come at a time when diplomatic ties between the two countries are almost non-existent.

