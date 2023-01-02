BrazilBrazil

Pakistan says it has provided list of nuclear facilities to India

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Pakistan said it handed over a list of its nuclear facilities to the Indian mission in Islamabad on Sunday, under a decades-old agreement between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

The neighbors have fought three wars and had several military tensions in recent years. Last year, an Indian missile accidentally landed in Pakistan, setting off alarms around the world.

“The list of nuclear facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said the lists are rotated annually on January 1 and that India had simultaneously handed over a list to the Pakistani mission in New Delhi. The practice has existed since 1992.

With China‘s help, Pakistan has recently increased its use of nuclear energy to meet growing demand for electricity. Pakistan officially tested nuclear weapons for the first time in 1998 and has since developed a significant stockpile of nuclear-capable missiles, as has India.

The annual exchanges come at a time when diplomatic ties between the two countries are almost non-existent.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Lula and Janja arrive for cocktail at Itamaraty

15 mins ago

Lula participates in the Festival of the Future in Brazilia

40 mins ago

Vinícius Jr: Spanish league is doing nothing against racism

1 hour ago

Global economy will have toughest year in 2023 ahead, says IMF

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.