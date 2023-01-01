Presidential inauguration: man arrested with knife and fireworks

The Public Security Secretariat of the Federal District recorded at least two incidents related to the presidential inauguration. In the morning, during the inspection of people arriving at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, a man was arrested and taken to the police station. He carried a knife and fireworks.

Shortly before 12:00 this Sunday (1st), the folder even triggered Operation Petardo after identifying a plastic bag at the 108 South subway station. According to the secretary, the possibility of having a bomb in the bag was discarded by men from the Military Police of the Federal District who were at the scene.

Attendances

So far, the Fire Department has recorded 94 calls in the vicinity of the inauguration ceremonies, including cases of sudden illness, excessive thirst and heat, altered blood pressure, headache and low blood glucose. The weather in Brazilia remains sunny, and the corporation recommends hydration.

traffic and public

The Esplanada dos Ministérios remains closed at the height of the eastern loop of the Plano Piloto Bus Station up to the L4 road. The maximum public limit at Praça dos Três Poderes was reached earlier, and access was restricted. “It should be noted that the public can, at any time, leave the place”, highlighted the secretariat.

Public access to the concert venue is via the N1 route, with monitoring by the security forces. During the festivities, the Traffic Department of the Federal District controls traffic at fixed points on the N3 and S3 roads.