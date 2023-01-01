Base parliamentarians talk about governability, in session in Congress

The inauguration of the now and again President of the Republic Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva brought together parliamentarians from the base and the ministers chosen by him to compose the government. Before Lula’s arrival at the National Congress, several allies of the president arrived at the plenary of the Chamber, where the term of office would be signed shortly afterwards.

In conversations between parliamentarians and the press, one of the topics mentioned was governance. The tone is one of optimism among those who until yesterday were in opposition and now change to the situation.

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), appointed as leader of the government in Congress, preached dialogue with the opposition and was not concerned about the new composition of the Chamber and the Senate, which brings, as of February, new names from the conservative right. “With the democratic opposition, there is dialogue, conciliation, conversation. With fascism there will be no tolerance. Neither on the streets nor in Parliament, ”he said.

Then, he showed tranquility with the re-election of Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) to command the Senate. Pacheco will have the support of the government base in the House for the February election and, according to Randolfe, 60 votes, out of a possible 81, are guaranteed. “We will have 60 votes to re-elect Rodrigo Pacheco, and that will be our base”.

In the Chamber, deputy José Guimarães (PT-CE), who will assume the leadership of the government in the House, affirmed the commitment of the PT and allied parties to the re-election of Arthur Lira (PP-AL). “We are committed to supporting Lira’s re-election. It’s not the government, it’s the PT and our base”.

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, said that the climate in Congress is already more favorable to the new government. For him, the approval of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Transition, which guaranteed resources for social programs and other emergency measures, is proof of this change.

“The environment in Brazil has already changed. I believe that change will also happen here in Congress. In practice, it already happened at the end of the year with the approval of the PEC”, said the minister of the new government. “The National Congress has already shown the commitment and responsibility it has with [resolver] the country’s problems and this already helps to create a good environment for institutional relations. We are going to do the rehabilitation of the institutional environment in the country”, she added.