Know who are the people who delivered the presidential sash to Lula

One of the most awaited moments at the inauguration ceremony this Sunday (1st), the delivery of the banner in person, moved the public present at Praça dos Três Poderes, in Brasília. With President Jair Bolsonaro traveling abroad shortly before the end of his term, there was much anticipation and speculation about who would pass the sash to Lula in the ritual traditionally performed at the top of the ramp of the Planalto Palace.

The organizing team for the inauguration, led by First Lady Janja da Silva, opted for an act full of symbolism. A group of eight people representing Brazilian society walked up the ramp alongside President Lula and Vice President Geraldo Alckmin. At the top of the ramp, the presidential sash passed from hand to hand until it was handed to Lula by a black woman who picks up recyclable materials. In the group, there was also a black child, a person with a disability, chief Raoni, an internationally recognized indigenous leader, and people who participated in the permanent vigil during the 580 days that Lula remained imprisoned in Curitiba, between 2018 and 2019.

The Brazilians who climbed the Planalto ramp and placed the banner on Lula, the 39th President of the Republic of Brazil, are:

Francisco Carlos do Nascimento, a 10-year-old black child from Itaquera, on the outskirts of São Paulo. She is a purple Corinthian, swims and, in 2022, took first place in the Paulista Aquatic Federation championship (1st Region). In 2019, she participated in the vigil in Curitiba for the freedom of former President Lula, with whom she met, on another occasion, in São Paulo. Francisco is the son of a social worker and a lawyer who work in social causes. After watching the film that tells the life of president Lula and with the attention and affection he received from the president at Christmas from the waste pickers, Francisco says that he too can be president.

Aline Sousa, 33, has been a recyclables collector since she was 14, the third generation of collectors in her family. Aline’s mother and maternal grandmother are waste pickers at the same cooperative. Mother of seven children, Aline acted as director of the Centecoop-DF Network. she joined the National Movement of Waste Pickers as a national coordinator in 2013, representing waste pickers in the Federal District. She is currently responsible for the National Secretariat for Women and Youth at Unicatadores. It fell to Aine to receive the sash from the other people and wear it on Lula.

At the age of 90, the chief Raoni Metuktire dedicates his life to the defense of the Amazon and the peoples of the forest and has great international recognition. From the Kraimopriy-yaka village, where he was born, the chief went around the world asking for peace.

Weslley Viesba Rodrigues Rocha, aged 36, has been a metalworker at ABC Paulista since he was 18. He currently works at Delga, in the São Paulo municipality of Diadema, where he was born. Wessley is married and has two children. He graduated in physical education with the help of the Student Financing Program (Fies).

Murilo de Quadros Jesus, 28 years old, is a teacher, graduated in Portuguese and English and lives in Curitiba. He was a professor of Portuguese as an additional language at Universidad de La Sabana, in Bogotá, capital of Colombia, between 2016 and 2017 and was a Fulbright Scholar as a professor of Portuguese at Bluefield College (West Virginia, United States between 2021 and 2022.

The Cook Jucimara Fausto dos Santosfrom Paraná, born in Palotina, dedicated her life to cooking and voluntarily contributed to the Free Lula Vigil, during the period in which Lula was imprisoned in Curitiba.

O influencer Ivan Baron is a young man from Rio Grande do Norte who has cerebral palsy. He is a reference in the anti-capacity struggle and considered one of the ambassadors of inclusion. With a strong presence on social networks, Baron publishes educational content on rights, curiosities and topics of interest to people with disabilities and for the general public to better inform themselves and work against prejudice.

Flávio Pereira, aged 50, is from Pinhalão, Paraná. He works as an artisan and was at the Lula Livre vigil during the 580 days of Lula’s imprisonment in Curitiba, helping with daily activities.