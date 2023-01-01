In the parliament, Lula reassumes commitment to take care of Brazilians

Speaking to the people at the Planalto Palace, the newly sworn-in president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said today (1st) that he has re-assumed his commitment to take care of Brazilians. After being sworn in to Congress hours earlier, Lula said that all forms of inequality will be fought during his third term.

“I reassume the commitment to take care of everyone, especially those who need it most. To put an end to hunger again. We have an immense legacy, still alive in the memory of every Brazilian man and woman”, he said.

When addressing supporters who were waiting for him at Praça dos Três Poderes, the president thanked his voters for their vote, but stated that he will govern for all Brazilians.

“I’m going to govern for the 215 million Brazilian men and women, and not just for those who voted for me. I’m going to govern for all of them, looking at our bright common future, and not through the rear view mirror of a past”, he said.

Lula was touched when he asked the population for help to fight hunger in the country. He cited cases of people who started looking for bones in butcher shops to eat and considered it “inadmissible that the richest 5% have the same slice of income as the other 95%”.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve seen such abandonment and discouragement on the streets. Mothers digging for garbage, in search of food for their children. Whole families sleeping in the open air, facing the cold, rain and fear. Lines outside the butcher shops, looking for food. bones to alleviate hunger. And, at the same time, queues for the purchase of private jets”, he questioned.

The president also highlighted that his government will fight racism.

“Nobody will have more or less support from the State, nobody will be forced to face more obstacles because of the color of their skin. It was to combat inequality and its sequels that we won the election. This will be the hallmark of our government”, he added.

Lula also spoke about the economy. The president said that his governments have never been irresponsible with public money. The president pointed out that Brazil was internationally recognized for fighting hunger, but with “total responsibility for finances”.

“There has never been and will never be any spending. We have always invested, and will invest again, in our most precious asset: the Brazilian people”, he concluded.

Before the speech at the Parlatório, Lula went up the ramp of the Planalto Palace and received the presidential sash from citizens who represented the Brazilian people.