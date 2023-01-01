State leaders congratulate Lula on inauguration

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, congratulated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on taking office today (1st). In his profile on the social network Twitter, he wrote, in Portuguese: “Order and progress: Brazil honors its motto”. And he concluded: “We are together”, by publishing a photo next to Lula.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunaki, also on Twitter, congratulated Lula for starting what he called “a third historic period” as president of Brazil. “On behalf of the UK, I would like to wish you every success in leading Brazil and look forward to strengthening our economic, cultural and environmental ties.”

The vice-president of Argentina, Cristina Kirchner, celebrated Lula’s inauguration by publishing the following message on her Twitter profile: “A new day dawns in South America”. Cristina ended the post, which accompanies a photo of Lula and the first lady Janja Silva, wishing the newly sworn president and Brazil strength.