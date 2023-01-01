Lula climbs the Planalto ramp and receives a presidential sash

After being sworn in at the National Congress, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva rose to (1st) the ramp of the Planalto Palace, in Brasília, and received the presidential sash from citizens who represent the diversity of the Brazilian people. Among them was chief Raoni Metuktire, 90 years old, leader of the Kayapó people, and Aline Sousa, 33 years old, collector of recyclable materials from the Federal District.

First Lady Janja Silva, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and his wife, Lu Alckmin, accompanied Lula and the group at the entrance to the palace. The stray dog ​​Resistencia also went up the ramp. She lived in the Workers’ Party militant camp opposite the Federal Police, in Curitiba, and was adopted by Janja when the president was imprisoned in the city, in 2018.

Lula returned to speak, for the third time, in the Parliament of the headquarters of the Federal Executive. When addressing supporters who were waiting for him at Praça dos Três Poderes, the president began his speech by thanking voters who fought “political violence” during the electoral campaign and said that he will govern for all Brazilians.

“I will govern for the 215 million Brazilian men and women, and not just for those who voted for me. I will govern for all men and women, looking at our bright common future, and not through the rear view mirror of a past”, he said.