Lula and Alckmin leave Congress after being sworn in

After almost two hours in the National Congress, sworn in president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and sworn vice president Geraldo Alckmin left Parliament at 4:20 pm. They head to the Planalto Palace, where they will go up the ramp and receive the presidential sash.

The inauguration ceremony in Congress began at 2:45 pm and ended at 4:04 pm. Shortly after the end of the ceremony, Lula received greetings from parliamentarians and guests, including a hug from former president and former senator José Sarney.

From the plenary of the Chamber, Lula and Alckmin went to the Senate Presidency room, where they had a quick conversation with the President of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco. Then they returned to the Black Room and walked towards the Congressional ramp.

After going down the ramp, the new president listened to the National Anthem, accompanied by the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, and of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, and the first lady Rosângela Lula da Silva (known as Janja) and the vice-first lady Lu Alckmin. Afterwards, Lula passed the troops in review at the door of Congress.

At the First Lady’s request, there was no traditional 21-gun salute. To avoid disturbing animals and people with autism, Janja asked that noise-emitting equipment not be used at the inauguration.

Much applauded by the public, Lula, Alckmin and their wives got into the presidential car at 4:40 pm, from where they left for the Planalto Palace, where the inauguration will continue. After receiving the presidential sash, Lula will make his second speech of the day at the Parlatório do Planalto.

Speech

In the speech after signing the term of office in the Plenary of the Chamber of Deputies, the new president promised unity and respect for the law. He said that the attitude of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and other bodies of the Judiciary was fundamental to “make the polls true” and that his election resulted from a broad front to avoid the return of authoritarianism. The president promised not to practice revanchism against “those who tried to subjugate the Nation to their designs and ideological interests.” He declared that anyone who has disrespected the law will be responsible for errors in court, with ample right of defense and respect for due process of law.

Regarding the environment, he said that the new government’s goal is to reduce deforestation in the Amazon to zero. Lula also declared that it will be up to the State to bring Brazilian industry into the 21st century, with adequate funding. The new president also announced a repeal of decrees that made the rules for arming the population more flexible in recent years. Lula promised to work for the approval of a tax reform and for the recovery of investments in infrastructure, education and culture.

When signing the term of office, Lula used a pen that he said he had won in 1989 from a citizen of Piauí. Alckmin refused the pen offered by Congress and signed the term of office as vice president with the same pen as Lula. Unlike the last possessions, in which he wore a red tie, Lula was wearing a blue tie. It fell to Alckmin to wear a red tie.