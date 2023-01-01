Lula: goal is to achieve zero deforestation

The goal of the new government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is zero deforestation in the Amazon and zero greenhouse gas emissions in the electricity matrix. (1st), during his inauguration speech at the National Congress, Lula said that “Brazil does not need to deforest to maintain and expand its strategic agricultural frontier”.

For the president, it is necessary to encourage the reuse of degraded pastures. “We will encourage prosperity in the land. Freedom and opportunity to create, plant and harvest will continue to be our goal. What we cannot admit is that it is a lawless land. We will not tolerate violence against small people, deforestation and the degradation of the environment, which have already done so much harm to the country, ”he said.

Therefore, according to him, the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples will be created. “No one knows our forests better or is more capable of defending them than those who have been here since time immemorial. Each demarcated land is a new area of ​​environmental protection. We owe respect to these Brazilian men and women and we owe them a historic debt”, highlighted the president.

The new government’s project, according to him, is to initiate the energy and ecological transition towards sustainable agriculture and mining, stronger family farming, and a greener industry. Lula also said that Brazil should not renounce its productive potential and that it has the capacity to resume the industrialization process.

“It will be up to the State to articulate the digital transition and bring Brazilian industry into the 21st century, with an industrial policy that supports innovation, stimulates public-private cooperation, strengthens science and technology and guarantees access to financing at adequate costs. The future will belong to those who invest in the knowledge industry”, he highlighted.